A 23-year-old Carmichaels man is in federal custody, accused of threatening to commit a mass shooting this March.
Kaleb Levicky, 23, of 300 W. South St., sent threatening messages to multiple acquaintances threatening gun violence, according to a criminal complaint filed by FBI agent Matthew Solomon. He allegedly told the unnamed victims multiple times to call the police on him, calling himself a “sociopath.”
“Do you need me to say it any clearer,” Levicky allegedly wrote in a text message Dec. 14. “I will kill hundreds of innocent people at Phi Psi using an AK47, MP5, Glock, and P90 on the night of March 20 … it was supposed to happen last year until corona got in my way. I am committed to doing this and I will not de-escalate.”
The complaint filed in federal court doesn’t specify where Levicky planned to commit the shooting, though he allegedly referenced one of the female victims as residing in Hazelton. On Dec. 13, he told that woman, identified in the complaint as “Person 2,” that her “friends and classmates are dying by my hand next March,” according to the complaint.
On Dec. 14, he sent additional threatening messages to that same woman, whom the FBI identified as a resident of Pennsylvania. After calling her multiple sexual slurs, he threatened to cut off her thumbs and force her to swallow them before threatening to rip out her tongue and slit her throat the “first day you’re back,” according to the criminal complaint.
Levicky allegedly told her that he would bury her body in a forest in Woodbury, a small town 25 miles south of Altoona. Levicky told the woman there’s little population there and that he would find a place where “police don’t go,” according to the complaint.
His messages also claimed that he knew how to avoid leaving evidence, and how to avoid surveillance cameras.
Threatening text and Instagram messages were also allegedly sent in early November to another female, identified by Solomon as “Person 1,” and her boyfriend, whom Solomon identified in the complaint as “Boyfriend.” Both, Soloman said, were outside Pennsylvania at the time.
Levicky allegedly texted Person 1 on Nov. 3, saying he wanted to make her “suffer,” according to the complaint.
“I hate your people so much and I want to take it all away from you,” Levicky allegedly wrote. “I’m telling you that this has happened with many other girls before and once I’ve reached this point there’s generally no going back. I told myself I wouldn’t do this to another girl, but my hate is clearly stronger.”
Two days later, he messaged her again, saying that he would continue to harass her by using different phone numbers. The FBI reported he used four different phone numbers and two Instagram accounts. Levicky told her to prepare a victim impact statement, “like all the girls before you,” the complaint said.
“Funny how I’ve had 6-8 girls file charges before ever even having a girlfriend,” Levicky allegedly wrote in messages Nov. 5. “This is fairly restrained in comparison to what I’m capable of doing but maybe we’ll have some real fun soon.”
In those messages, Levicky allegedly told the victim that this was “just the start” and that he wanted her to know “fear and pain.”
On Nov. 9, Levicky allegedly messaged Person 1’s boyfriend, stating that he would continue harassing her “for absolutely no reason,” the complaint said.
According to the messages included in the complaint, Person 1 allegedly blocked the phone numbers Levicky use multiple times. He allegedly was attempting to locate her when he texted her about a license plate and a potential house number.
“You’re gonna make this hard for me. But that’s okay. I’ve dealt with hard before. And I like when my prey is hard to catch,” Levicky allegedly wrote in a text Nov. 20.
That same day, Levicky allegedly sent Person 1 a screenshot of an article, and made a reference to killing her boyfriend, according to the complaint. On Nov. 24, he messaged the boyfriend and another friend of Person 1 graphic images of a body with a slashed throat and amputated leg.
On Nov. 30, he again sent threatening messages to those two individuals, and on Dec. 13, threatened an additional victim, identified by the FBI as Person 3, who also appeared to be a college student, according to the complaint. Levicky said via text message that he will kick in their door “next semester” and they would talk “at gunpoint.” Solomon wrote in the complaint that this victim also was outside Pennsylvania when they received this message.
Levicky was charged by the FBI with one count of cyberstalking and nine counts of interstate communication of threat to injure for the incidents that happened Nov. 3 through Dec. 14.
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to detain Levicky without bond Dec. 22, contending he is a potential danger to other people or the community, and that there’s a risk he may attempt threatening or injuring witnesses, according to court documents.
Levicky waived his right to a detention hearing Dec. 22 before U.S. Magisterial Judge Lisa Lenihan. He remains in federal custody. His attorney, Lane Turturice, declined comment Monday.