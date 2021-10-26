A Carmichaels man accused of stabbing another man in his borough apartment last December was convicted Friday of aggravated assault, but he was found not guilty on the most serious charges.
A Greene County jury found Carl Grimm guilty on two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with misdemeanor charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment, but acquitted him on charges of attempted homicide and attempted manslaughter following his trial last week.
Grimm, 46, was accused of stabbing Kenneth Kelley inside his apartment at 103 W. Greene St. on Dec. 29. Police found Kelley at a nearby convenience store where he was holding paper towels against his left rib cage. Kelley was later taken to Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
It was not immediately known when Grimm would be sentenced by President Judge Lou Dayich, who presided over the trial.