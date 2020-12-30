A Carmichaels man is in custody facing accusations he stabbed a man Tuesday night in his apartment.
Borough police charged the suspect, Carl Grimm, 45, of 103 W. Greene St., with attempted manslaughter and related offenses in the stabbing of Kenneth Kelley, court records show.
Police said officers found Kelley in stable condition about 8 p.m. in the Circle K, 202 W. George St., where he held paper towels against his left rib cage. An officer applied pressure to the wound until Kelley went to Uniontown Hospital.
Grimm allegedly told police he stabbed Kelley because he made unwanted sexual advances while they were drinking and sitting on a couch.
District Judge D. Glenn Bates sent Grimm to Greene County jail on $50,000 bond on charges including aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.