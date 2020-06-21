Carmichaels High School held commencement for 86 seniors on June 5 on the football field.
Valedictorian was Christina Adams, and salutatorian was Emily Zacoi.
Adams is the daughter of Scott Adams and Kimberly Clark. Among her awards, honors and scholarships were two-time state Envirothon champion; third-place NCF Envirothon; DAR Good Citizen Award; Ralph K. Bell Bird Club Scholarship; Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club Scholarship; and Chapman Family Scholarship Fund.
She was Academic League captain, ASL Club founder, National Honor Society president, Envirothon captain, and a member of the Book Club, Chem Club, Debate Team, Peer Court, SADD, and Senior Standing Committee.
She will attend Ohio State University majoring in animal sciences on a pre-vet track.
Zacoi is the daughter of John & Kathy Zacoi. She received the Senior Social Studies Student of the Year Award, and placed second and third at the Greene County Envirothon.
She was a member of ASL Club, Book Club, Chem Club, Debate Team, National Honor Society, Peer Court, SADD, Senior Standing Committee, and worked on the school newspaper.
She will attend California University of Pennsylvania on a full scholarship through the Rutledge Institute, and will pursue a degree in education.