The Carmichaels Clinic will undergo a nearly $2 million renovation to its facility in eastern Greene County to improve medical and behavioral services, with the possibility of eventually expanding to offer dental care.
Centerville Clinics, which operates the medical facility at 601 W. George St. in Cumberland Township, announced the construction project that is expected to begin at the end of March and continue for about eight months.
Barry Niccolai, who serves as executive director for Centerville Clinics, said the building dates back to 1961 when the medical provider began expanding, so it is in need of a facelift to modernize the facility.
“It’s been an important coverage area for us,” Niccolai said in a phone interview Tuesday. “By this investment, we remain committed to that part of Greene County.”
As part of the $1.9 million project designed by Monongahela-based Kulak-George Associates, the building’s interior will be completely refurbished. The main wing will have six examination rooms, a laboratory, a social worker office, work stations for medical assistants and individual offices for each of the three medical providers based at the location. There will also be a negative pressure room to treat payments with respiratory diseases.
The behavioral health area will include therapy rooms and a community room, while part of that wing will be constructed for the eventual expansion for a dental services department. The exterior of the building will receive a new roof and windows, along with a covered drive-thru area for patients to be dropped off directly to the door.
“It’s a total re-do,” Niccolai said of the building. “It needed a total refresh.”
Because of the income levels and various health problems of people living in Greene and Fayette counties, the clinic was eligible for federal funding to help pay for construction. Nearly half the project will be funded using $945,324 in American Rescue Plan Act money, with the reminder being paid for by Centerville Clinics.
Medical services will continue while the building is being renovated, Niccolai said. A temporary modular building has been placed on the site and will be used by providers to offer medical care without disruption.
“We will continue to provide health care to the community during the construction process,” Niccolai said. “Carmichaels Clinic has been part of the community for more than six decades, and we look forward to building on that tradition of service.”