Pennsylvania CareerLink is teaming up with Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board and Penn Commercial Business/Technical School to hold its Spring 2022 Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
The event is open to the public and will be held at Penn Commercial, 242 Oak Spring Road, Washington.
Dozens of local employers and colleges will be on hand to meet with job seekers and student prospects. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resume.
“We’re excited to work with CareerLink and all the local businesses to help them find great employees,” said Rick Szymanski, Penn Commercial marketing director. “It’s been a few years since our last in-person career fair. So it’ll be great to see the hallways buzzing with people connecting with so many companies and organizations.”
Over 70 employers in various industries throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be available to talk with job seekers. As the skills gap has grown wider the last several years, several colleges and post-secondary institutions will also be present to discuss education and training options for those looking to learn and attain marketable skills.
“There are so many wonderful local employment opportunities, and we are very excited to have those featured at this event. If you are currently not working and are looking for employment, or if you are working and are ready for a new chapter in your career, this is a great opportunity to find what you are looking for,” said Aimee Trunzo, Site Administrator for CareerLink Washington County.