The Humane Society of the United States has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to rescue and care for more than 200 neglected animals, mostly cats, that were seized last month from a Donora woman.
The cost will increase as the cats, chickens and dogs remain in limbo at an undisclosed location until the society obtains an order from Washington County Court of Common Pleas allowing it to permanently seize the animals, or the owner voluntarily surrenders them, said Kristen Tullo, executive director of the state chapter.
“They’re getting top-of-the-line veterinary care,” said Kelly Proudfit, executive director of Washington Area Humane Society in Eighty Four.
The national society, using a large tractor-trailer, removed a large number of cats, a few dogs and a dozen chickens Oct. 30 from the former St. Mary Roman Catholic Church and rectory in Donora. Another large number of cats was rescued from a house in nearby Monessen that was under the control of Christie Dee Harr, 41, who lived in the old rectory at 320 Second St.
Harr is facing two felony counts of cruelty to animals and free on $5,000 unsecured bond. A humane society police officer is preparing to file additional charges against her in the case, Proudfit said Thursday.
The society has hired eight veterinarians to care for the animals, she said. Many of the cats have illnesses including ringworm, fevers, ear mites, severe upper respiratory infections and severe dental infections.
Rescuers said they were met with a deplorable stench and conditions in Donora and at a house on Reed Avenue in Monessen that Harr also used to house cats. Some of the cats were living in crates overflowing with feces and with no apparent access to food and water.
The rescues were too much for the Washington Area Humane Society to handle without help, Proudfit said.
Harr’s attorney, David C. Zimmaro of Pittsburgh, said his client isn’t opposed to surrendering the animals to the national society.
“She can’t get them back with criminal charges pending,” Zimmaro said.
He said Harr took in cats that were abandoned, old or sick with pre-existing conditions.
“Most people wouldn’t do that, he said. “I know she is being made out to be a complete villain here.”
Zimmaro said many people have reached out to defend Harr for the way in which she helped them care for their pets. He said he needs to inspect the animals to determine their conditions.
“We’re willing to work with them,” he said.
Tullo said surrendering the animals would be the best solution to avoid the court process to seize them under Pennsylvania’s Costs of Care law.
“This is an opportunity for her to get these animals into new beginnings,” Tullo said.
She said Pennsylvania’s neglected animal legislation is strict, and that it’s important for the public to report such neglect cases.