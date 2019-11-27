Generic Police Car

A vehicle nearly missed the back entrance of Ringgold Elementary South Tuesday afternoon when it crashed into the building about 1:30 p.m. 

Ringgold police Officer Jeff Gillen said no one in the building was injured. The woman driving is a local resident, he said, and was transported by ambulance to Monongahela Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. 

Gillen said there was some structural damage to the base of a brick pillar, but not enough damage that would require closing the school or blocking that entrance. 

Carroll Township police and fire personnel assisted at the scene. 

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription