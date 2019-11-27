A vehicle nearly missed the back entrance of Ringgold Elementary South Tuesday afternoon when it crashed into the building about 1:30 p.m.
Ringgold police Officer Jeff Gillen said no one in the building was injured. The woman driving is a local resident, he said, and was transported by ambulance to Monongahela Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
Gillen said there was some structural damage to the base of a brick pillar, but not enough damage that would require closing the school or blocking that entrance.
Carroll Township police and fire personnel assisted at the scene.