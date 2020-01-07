MONONGAHELA - A car drifted into the Monongahela River late Sunday in Monongahela after the driver got out to look for a dog.
Monongahela police said the car entered the river at Second Street just south of the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium about 11:10 p.m.
The car registered to Sara Yanko-Nagle moved north underwater and became stuck under a sidewalk to a private dock on the north side of the aquatorium, police said.
Efforts to retrieve the vehicle were suspended until about 3 p.m. Monday when a dive team and Donora's river rescue boat arrived.
Police said no one was reportedly in the vehicle when it became submerged in the water.
The car was expected to be removed to land by 6 p.m. Monday, police said.