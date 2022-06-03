A new business will soon occupy the building that once housed Sears at Washington Crown Center.
North Franklin Township announced this week that construction on Crown Chrysler Dodge Ram + Jeep will begin this month. Construction is scheduled to take about 10 months.
Kolten Saunders, who will be the dealership’s operations manager, said the company, based in Charleston, W.Va., has nine others in West Virginia and Ohio. This will be the company’s first Pennsylvania location.
“We’re excited to bring a store to Pennsylvania and be part of the community down there,” Saunders said.
The dealership will be full service, offering new and used cars, parts and service and a retail store featuring Jeep accessories.
Bob Sabot, chairman of the North Franklin board of supervisors, said in a press release the business “is a perfect fit for our township.”
“We are very pleased and honored to have them and we hope their commitment will help to spur others at Crown Center,” Sabot said.
Saunders said the township has been helpful through the process of acquiring the building.
“Bob, in particular, has been extremely helpful. Very welcoming to new businesses,” Saunders said.
Sears closed in 2019. It opened in 1964 when Washington Crown Center was called Franklin Mall.
Sabot said a ribbon cutting will be held when construction has been completed.