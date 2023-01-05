Sunoco crash

Canonsburg police responded to a car crashing into the Sunoco at 404 W. Pike St. in the borough about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A clerk who was working at time of the accident said a woman pulled her car in front of the ice machine to turn around, but accidentally accelerated instead of putting her car in reverse. The scene was cleared quickly, and the woman was able to drive away herself. The business continued to operate after the accident. The name of the driver was not immediately released.

