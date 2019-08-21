The Senator John Heinz History Center will conclude its speakers series on the Vietnam War with an appearance by author Lan Cao Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.
Cao, the Betty Hutton Williams Professor of International Law at Chapman University in California, is the author of the novels “Monkey Bridge” and “The Lotus and the Storm.” Cao will discuss the war’s lasting effects on the people of Vietnam.
“Monkey Bridge” is based on her experiences as a Vietnamese refugee who left Vietnam for the United States just two days before the fall of Saigon in 1975. The novel was one of the first Vietnamese-American novels to be published by a major American publishing house.
Cao regularly writes on international trade, international economic development, and Vietnam, including a recent op-ed in The New York Times, “Vietnam Wasn’t Just an American War.”
Following her presentation, Cao will sign copies of her books, which will be available for purchase.
General admission is $20 per person. Register online at heinzhistorycenter.org/events.
The series has been presented in conjunction with the exhibit “The Vietnam War: 1945-1975.” Developed in partnership with the New York Historical Society, the exhibit uses photography, artifacts, and more than 20 audio/visual displays to tell the personal stories of the men and women whose lives were impacted by the war. The exhibit will conclude Sept. 22.
For information, go online to heinzhistorycenter.org/vietnam.