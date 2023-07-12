Earlier this week, a special delivery arrived at Canton Township Volunteer Fire Department: 2,352 cans of emergency drinking water, courtesy of Anheuser-Busch.

In partnership with the brewery, DeBlasio Beverage Co. spent Monday delivering water to Canton’s mutual-aid partners, including Claysville Volunteer Fire Department, South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, Taylorstown Volunteer Fire Company, North Franklin Volunteer Fire Company, South Strabane Fire Department and Washington County Ambulance and Chair EMS, as part of its mission to keep firefighters hydrated during brushfire season, or while out on long assignments.

