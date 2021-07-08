A Canton Township man has been reported missing after being last seen Sunday leaving a casino in Pittsburgh.
State police said Alex Zintchenko, 31, has been missing since leaving Rivers Casino, 777 Casino Drive, about 6 p.m. and walking toward Heinz Field.
He is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt, lime green shorts and black shoes. He has tattoos covering both arms and one of a wolf head on the front of his neck.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 724-223-5200.