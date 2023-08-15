melvin ringer

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Melvin Ringer is escorted by state police troopers after shooting his estranged wife’s boyfriend in the back in Canton Township on April 13, 2022.

A man who shot his wife’s lover in the back following a dispute at his Canton Township home last year pleaded guilty a month after the victim publicly objected to the plea bargain.

Judge Valarie Costanzo accepted the guilty plea Monday from Melvin Charles Ringer to one felony count of aggravated assault and immediately sentenced him to serve 7 to 14 years in state prison.

