A Canton Township man was arrested Monday on several charges related to the physical abuse of a young girl.
Michael Thomas Morgan, 30, is being held in the Washington County jail without bond, due to the severe nature of the injuries.
According to the criminal complaint, in January the child was evaluated at UPMC Children’s Hospital and found to have a broken arm and broken legs.
Court records do not provide a specific age for the child, but the girl’s mother told police that Morgan would pick her up by the front of her clothing when she was just a few days old.
According to the complaint, Morgan would also place his hand over the victim’s nose and mouth when she became fussy.
On Jan. 10, Morgan sent a text message indicating he had to take the child to the hospital. Morgan claimed she fell out of her swaddle when he picked her up.
Morgan was arraigned Monday evening before District Judge James Saieva Jr. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 25.
