State police arrested a Canton Township man following an alleged assault Thursday night.
Police said Austin Hartzog, 23, of 20 Bel Air Drive, had argued with a 25-year-old woman about 9:48 p.m. in a North Franklin Township residence before he allegedly struck her in the face and head multiple times. Police said the woman’s $300 iPhone was smashed during the altercation.
Hartzog fled the scene before police arrived, according to reports, but was later arrested and charged with strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. He was arraigned Friday night by District Judge Mark Wilson and jailed on $50,000 bond.