A North Franklin Township man has been charged with attempted homicide stemming from a shooting this month in Washington that critically injured the victim.
City police also charged the suspect, Maceo Adrese Saunders, 25, of 1651 Weirich Ave., with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm as a felon, court records show.
Police accused Saunders of firing about three bullets at Daniel Becker, one of which traveled through his right arm and another that damaged his liver, police stated in the affidavit.
Saunders was accused of shooting Becker at close range about 6 p.m. March 10 in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue. A motive for the shooting was not revealed in court documents.
The shots were fired while a woman and three children were nearby.
Becker, 29, of Washington, told police that he thought Saunders wanted to fight him. Saunders then said, “Let’s take this away from the kids,” charging documents state.
Becker said he pretended to not know Saunders in an attempt to calm him down.
“It’s Maceo,” Saunders allegedly replied. “I got something for you,” police noted in the affidavit.
That’s when, police said, Saunders produced a firearm.
Becker was flown in critical condition to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh, where he underwent several surgeries for his wounds.
Saunders, who was wanted in the case Tuesday afternoon, was prohibited from carrying a firearm after he pleaded guilty in a felony drug case in August 2015 in Washington County Court. He was sentenced in that case to 2 to 4 years in prison.