As co-workers, David Plants and Peyton Hull found working for a corporate hair salon chain a frustrating experience.
As co-owners of their own recently opened salon, they find fulfillment in the work they love, and hope to be an active part of the community.
Plants and Hull opened Hair Talk in September. The business is located at 893 Henderson Ave. in Canton Township.
Before becoming business partners, they worked together for five years at Great Clips on Old Mill Boulevard in South Strabane Township.
“It was haircuts only. At a certain point, you’re just doing the same thing every day, all day,” Hull said. “Here, we have a little more room to cater to more, to do more. The idea is we want to offer everything we can offer.”
In addition to haircuts for both men and women, Hair Talk also offers styling, coloring, wax, Brazilian blowouts and eyelashes.
Plants and Hull are also working toward being able to use their spa for wedding parties.
While it is just them for now, they hope to hire additional employees in the future.
Starting a business was a new experience for both of them. They lease their current space and had the inside renovated to meet their needs.
“It was pretty tough. We didn’t realize a lot of the clerical work that was involved and a lot of the promoting that’s involved and how expensive a plumber is, or an electrician or a carpenter,” Plants said.
Plants and Hull also feel a business should contribute to the community where it’s based. They said they would like to do fundraisers, or even sponsor a local youth sports team.
“We have huge parking lot out here, and I would love to see just having a community day with bounce houses and hot dogs, and just getting the community together,” Plants said.
Hair Talk is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The business is open Sunday for appointments only.