Motorcycle

Courtesy of Mount Pleasant Twp. Police Department

Motorcyclist John Riggle and his rider, Tonya Riggle, stopped in the closed area at Route 18 and Route 50 near Hickory on May 15, but then got off their bike to remove construction barrels before attempting to continue through the intersection.

A Canton Township couple who rode their motorcycle through wet concrete in a construction zone on Route 18/50 in Mt. Pleasant Township in May pleaded guilty during their summary trial Thursday.

John Lawrence Riggle, 50, and Tonya L. Riggle, 46, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, who dropped a felony criminal mischief charge in order for both to plead guilty to a summary citation of criminal mischief.

