A Canton Township man was sentenced to state prison Monday, when he pleaded guilty to drug and other charges stemming from a search of his Caldwell Avenue residence last year.
Christopher D. Thomas Jr., 25, received the 5 ½- to 11-year sentence when he appeared before Washington County Common Pleas Judge Valarie Costanzo and pleaded guilty to charges of receiving stolen property.
County probation officers, who were performing a compliance check at Thomas’ address Sept. 4, 2018, said they spotted him possibly selling drugs, and found what looked to be drugs and other evidence inside the residence.
State police obtained a search warrant and found more than 20 grams of marijuana, about 12 grams of cocaine, 49 stamp bags of heroin and fentanyl, $1,000 in a safe and two handguns, one of which was reported stolen.
Thomas is also awaiting sentencing in two other cases in which he pleaded guilty to drug charges, and had a probation violation.