A Canton Township man was arrested Wednesday on attempted homicide charges following an hours-long standoff with state police.
Melvin Charles Ringer, 40, of 1426 Spencer Avenue, faces two counts of attempted homicide in addition to felonies of aggravated assault and misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and prohibited possession of a firearm.
According to court records, the incident began about 5 a.m. Wednesday, when an argument started between Amanda Ringer, Melvin's wife, and Everett Miller, who had been staying with the couple.
The criminal complaint states that Amanda Ringer told her husband she wanted a divorce and had started a relationship with Miller.
Melvin Ringer told them both to leave the house. Amanda Ringer told police that she saw Ringer loading a .22-caliber rifle.
While the two were walking away from the house, Melvin Ringer fired a shot and struck Miller in the back, court documents state. Amanda Ringer helped Miller into a vehicle and drove him to Washington Hospital for treatment.
According to court records, Melvin Ringer fired another shot at the car as his wife drove away, shattering a rear window.
State police public information officer Rocco Gagliardi said Miller is in stable condition.
The state police Special Emergency Response Team was called to the Ringer home as Melvin Ringer was still inside. Gagliardi said there were also two juveniles in the home. According to Gagliardi, police do not believe the children were harmed or in danger.
"We were able to make good contact via the phone with Mr. Ringer. It took a couple hours to then proceed to get everyone out safely," Gagliardi said.
Gagliardi did not disclose the ages of the children or their relation to the Ringers, but said they are safe and staying with family.
Melvin Ringer's sister, Denise, spoke with members of the media at the state police barracks while her brother was being interviewed by police. The woman, who declined to provide her last name, said she was the first person Melvin Ringer called after the shooting.
"He has been in a marriage for far too long with domestic issues. Unfortunately, I believe this is just an outcome of a long, overdrawn, domestic dispute," she said.
She described her brother as a "good man" and that the shooting "is an unfortunate event in his life."
"Melvin has the biggest heart," Denise said. "He will give you the shirt off his back."
Melvin Ringer was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before District Judge James Saieva, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $750,000 bond.
He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 26.