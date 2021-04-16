Firefighters from Canton and South Strabane Township firefighters responded to a house fire at 28 Dogwood Drive in Canton just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Canton’s assistant chief Chuck LaBella, the couple who lived in the condo-style home were able to escape the residence uninjured. LaBella said the residence was in the middle of four attached condo units, but neither of the units on either side of this one had any water or smoke damage.
LaBella said there were no injuries, but the condo was destroyed. He said the couple stayed with a nearby relative.
The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.