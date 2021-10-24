A Canonsburg woman was killed early Sunday morning when her vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 79 in North Strabane Township.
Holly Ann Davis, 56, was driving north near the Houston exit when a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes struck her vehicle head-on shortly about 1:45 a.m., state police said in a news release. Davis was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but died at the scene, Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco said.
Just before the crash, other the motorists had called 911 reporting a wrong-way driver near the Southpointe exit, Warco said. The crash occurred as state police were responding to the situation, troopers said in their release.
The driver of that vehicle, Kristina Rose Coyne, 26, of Washington, was injured in the crash and flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Her condition and the extent of her injuries were not immediately released.
State police are investigating the crash. They were assisted at the scene by North Strabane and Peters Township fire departments, along with South Strabane police and Canonsburg Ambulance.