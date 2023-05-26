A Canonsburg woman faces multiple felonies in connection with the stabbing of a man in her home Wednesday night.
Canonsburg police charged April Olshock, 62, with attempted murder of the third degree after being called to her apartment in the 300 block of West Pike Street shortly before midnight.
According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to find Olshock arguing with John Kosek. Kosek had a stab wound in his back, and said that Olshock had stabbed him during an argument.
Kosek was transported to Canonsburg Hospital for treatment.
Olshock claimed she stabbed Kosek because he would not leave her apartment and called her vulgar names, court paperwork states.
According to the complaint, Olshock told police she intended to kill Kosek. Police said she also had washed the knife in a sink.
A witness who was also in the apartment woke up after Kosek had been stabbed. The witness told police that Olshock had previously said she may stab Kosek if they were alone, according to the complaint.
Olshock also faces a felony charge of aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
She was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Louis McQuillan, who sent her to the Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. June 6.
