Cecil Township police charged a Canonsburg woman Tuesday in connection with an accident that killed a motorcyclist last year.
Doris White, 86, faces a felony of homicide by vehicle in the March 21, 2022, crash.
According to the criminal complaint, White turned left onto Southpointe Boulevard from Morganza Road and struck a motorcycle being operated by William Ostrowski shortly before 4 p.m. that day. Cecil Township police said White pulled off to the shoulder of the road to wait for officers to arrive.
Ostrowski, 78, of Canonsburg, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh via ambulance and died later that night. Police said he suffered bleeding in his brain, a skull fracture, spinal fracture and broken femur.
White told police at the scene that she did not have a leading green arrow when she turned, and did not see any vehicles in the oncoming lane.
The state police accident reconstruction team issued its report on the accident April 24. According to the complaint, the report places White at fault for making an illegal turn and failing to yield to Ostrowski.
White also faces summary traffic offenses of careless driving and reckless driving. She has not been arraigned on the charges, and there is an active warrant for her arrest.
