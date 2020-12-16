Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.