Canonsburg officials plan to tear down the former Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, at 122 N. Central Ave., and replace it with much needed parking spaces.
The borough had purchased the unused building last year. After a recent parking study by Gateway Engineers, the borough determined to demolish the building and use the lot for parking.
“We were looking at the future of town, and what was desperately needed was parking,” said the borough’s economic development coordinator. “The best use of that space would be to have it used for parking.”
The demolition contract was awarded to Stash Contracting, the lowest bidder, for $22,750 during borough council’s Monday meeting.
Scarmazzi said the lot would provide more than 50 additional parking spaces in the borough. She said KLH engineers will survey the property this week to determine the best layout for the one level parking lot.
“To promote new businesses, we have to have the parking available for them,” Scarmazzi said. “Right now, the parking lots aren’t at full capacity, but we can’t wait until that point. So we’re attacking the problem now.”
Scarmazzi said she’s hopeful the borough will welcome several new businesses in 2021.
“Some of the buildings that have been standing vacant for years have been purchased,” she said.
That includes the former book store on Pike Street, which was recently purchased. Scarmazzi said the new owner plans to begin renovations this month, turning the upstairs into apartments and the ground level into retail space. Scarmazzi said she’s looking for tenants for the space.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions have caused many businesses to struggle this year, Scarmazzi said she’s finding people who are still interested in opening a business.
“They feel that this is the time to invest in their community and maybe do what they’ve always wanted to do,” she said. “They’re re-evaluating what they have been doing, and considering that maybe it’s time for a change.”
Scarmazzi said she’s working with a couple bakeries and other retail tenants that have done will in other communities.
“They have a good track record, and once this passes, they’ll be able to thrive in our town,” Scarmazzi said.
This spring, the borough plans to apply for a Local Share Account grant through Washington County Redevelopment Authority for a façade grant program, Scarmazzi said. Any awarded grants would require a local match from the business owners, up to $10,000, she said. The money is spent on renovations and improvements to the façade of buildings in the central business district.
“We’re working on the guidelines and façade standards, so we have a cohesive look throughout town,” Scarmazzi said.
So far there are eight building owners in Canonsburg that are interested in participating, she said.
“This is a good time to do those renovation projects,” Scarmazzi said. “I think the community is going to have a lot of changes to look forward to.”