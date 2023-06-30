The office of Robert A. Maceiko, Canonsburg tax collector, will be closed July 3 through 7.
Tags
Latest News
- Miffed over missed call
- Code red still in effect in Southwestern Pa. as smoke from wildfires persists
- Greene, Washington officials discuss new federal broadband expansion program
- Charleroi council approves undisclosed 'employment matter'
- Understanding homeowners insurance
- Hits and MIsses
- LETTER: Impact fees don't help those impacted by gas drilling
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 26
-
Aug 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.