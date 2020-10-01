The office of Canonsburg Tax Collector Robert A. Maceiko, Suite 101, 68 E. Pike St., will be closed Monday, Oct. 5, through Friday, Oct. 9.
Canonsburg tax collector closing office next week
Tags
Barbara Miller
Staff Writer
Staff Writer Barbara S. Miller is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College. She covers Washington County government, courts and general assignments.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
- Managing a failed connection with a teacher
- Colorectal cancer screening numbers starting to rebound
- Chartiers-Houston Fall Festival court to be honored
- History Center to host virtual program exploring accessible transportation in Western Pennsylvania
- Mon Valley Hospital medical staff elects new officers
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3