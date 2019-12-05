CANONSBURG TOWN VIEW
Jim McNutt/Observer-Reporter Town View in Canonsburg

Canonsburg will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland this weekend starting at 4 p.m. Friday for its Old Fashioned Christmas festival.

There will be a holiday food court, a holiday market with craft and gift vendors, a children’s corner with a petting zoo and other activities, live music and caroling, a Christmas tree lot, and photos with Santa. The Hallmark Channel will be there to host the 6 p.m. inaugural tree lighting Friday in front of the borough building.

The festivities will continue all day Saturday with the annual Christmas parade at 5 p.m.

