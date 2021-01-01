The Bar Association restaurant in Canonsburg was a third restaurant closed down by the state Department of Agriculture after allowing indoor dining in violation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s temporary order prohibiting dine-in service.
It was one of three restaurants in Washington County that the Department of Agriculture ordered to close for violating the order, which banned in-person dining and alcohol sales from Dec. 12 until Jan. 4, as part of the commonwealth’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a social media post, the owners of The Bar Association said that they would comply with the DOA’s order and close until Jan. 4, when Wolf’s order expires.
“It was absolutely worth it to our employees that were able to work the last few weeks,” the Facebook post read. “The overwhelming support and generosity to our staff was amazing.”
Ye Old Kopper Kettle in Washington and Harrington’s in McDonald were the other two restaurants ordered to close for failing to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions order.