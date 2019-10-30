Canonsburg police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Monday night.
Officers were dispatched to Seven Hills Convenience Store, 368 Euclid Ave., about 7:40 p.m. The employee told police a man armed with a pistol came behind the counter and attempted to open the register.
The employee opened the register for the man, and he began taking cash out of it. He then ran out of the store and headed toward First Street, according to police.
The man was described as wearing loose-top cowboy boots, dark-colored pants, and a hoodie. He had his hood up and another piece of clothing covering his face, police said.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage at the store, and requested that the owner make a copy available to Canonsburg police as soon as possible.
Police were able to collect a fingerprint from a button on the register, and found some cash on the ground near where the man fled.