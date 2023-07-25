Canonsburg police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday morning.
Mayor David Rhome said police received reports of multiple gunshots at about 12:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Perry Como Avenue. Police discovered damage to an apartment complex and believe it was caused by gun fire. The suspects fled the scene in a gray van, according to the mayor.
