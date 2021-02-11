The pop-up food pantry in Canonsburg was expecting a large delivery of food this morning. Due to crashes on Interstate 476 near Allentown, which is on the other side of the state, the truck was about six hours behind schedule.
Instead of arriving at 9 a.m., the truck won’t be in Canonsburg until 3 p.m., hours after the pantry’s typical lunch hour food rush.
However, folks didn’t go without food, according to organizer and borough Mayor Dave Rhome. He said the pop-up pantry had a back-up plan for its lunchtime meals, which they give out every Thursday at the Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.
Because they don’t want the large shipment of food to go to waste, Rhome said folks are invited to return to the church at 4 p.m. Thursday to pick up meals, including fruits, vegetables, dairy and poultry.
“This food is available for free to those in need, and there is an ample amount of product while supplies last,” he said. “We don’t want to throw it in the garbage can.”
Rhome said Sarris Candies has offered one of their coolers for the pantry to use, should they need somewhere to store the food.