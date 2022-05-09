The Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Dave Rhome and borough council members officially welcomed several new businesses to downtown at a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday in front of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop. The ceremony celebrated seven new businesses that occupy the former PNC Bank.
Following the ceremony, business owners, family, friends and community members were invited to enjoy baked goods courtesy of Canonsburg Cake Company and Chicco Baccello, tour the renovated space and mingle. Building owner Mark Bachmann said since Prinzo & Associates LLC moved into their location in mid-summer 2020, all available spaces have been leased and house new businesses.