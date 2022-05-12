In a move certain to delight some residents and business owners, Canonsburg Borough Council voted unanimously Monday to make metered parking free on weekends beginning Saturday.
Free metered parking throughout the borough will be in effect through and including Sunday, June 5.
“It came out of a discussion with (Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop owner Chris Beers). What can we do right now as we continue working through the parking issue?” said council President Eric Chandler. “We’re still working out hours for parking lots.”
Parking has been an ongoing issue in Canonsburg as downtown welcomes new businesses, which attract patrons to the area.
Another ongoing borough issue has been traffic patterns. Monday evening, council voted to permanently make Jefferson Avenue one-way, from Pike Street to College Street.
Council also voted to make Loubell Drive one-way from North Central Avenue to Greenside. The new traffic pattern along Loubell Drive will go into effect after construction in the area wraps up, said police Chief Alex Coghill.
During Monday’s meeting, Canonsburg police entered into an agreement with the Washington County Housing Authority. WCHA will subsidize 12 to 16 hours of overtime for Canonsburg police in Valleyview Terrace through September.
“Because of congestion, there’s been several issues there,” said Coghill. “We work well with the housing authority. They’re great in helping us. This is just one aspect.”
Council also announced holding a community-wide cleanup, scheduled for sometime in June.
“Each ward is going to battle each ward. The winner of the community-wide cleanup ... gets a block party,” Chandler said. “This is definitely an opportunity to meet neighbors. It’s neighbors helping neighbors. I’m excited about that.”
Additional details on the cleanup are forthcoming.