CANONSBURG – A Canonsburg man is wanted on charges he raped a girl under age 16 and also gave her marijuana at his residence in December.
District Judge James Saieva Jr. signed a warrant Wednesday for the arrest of the suspect, Brady Hugh Paul, 19, of 520 Tannehill St., court records show.
The girl and her friend decided to visit Paul Dec. 21.
She accused Paul of pushing her onto a bed after her friend left the room and holding her down by grabbing her neck, charging documents state.
The girl also said she began crying, “no, and stop,” police noted in the affidavit.
Paul told police the sex was consensual and he denied furnishing the girls marijuana.
He is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation and corruption of minors.