A Canonsburg man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Allegheny County Court to secretly video recording hospital employees and patients undressing in a restroom in Pittsburgh.
Guy Caley, 53, of 13 Caley Drive, pleaded guilty to 89 charges, including 44 felony counts of intercepting communications, for creating the films with hidden cameras while working at West Penn Hospital in 2018 and 2019, court records show.
Some of the victims were nude at the time while others were cancer patients. One of the cameras was attached to a chair and it captured images of Caley setting it up, charging documents state.
Guy was arrested in September by Highmark Health police and has been free on unsecured bond. He was scheduled for sentencing Aug. 16 before Judge Bruce R. Beemer, online court records show.