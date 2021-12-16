A Canonsburg man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2018 pleaded guilty Monday just as his trial was set to begin in Washington County Court.
Kendell Lee Davis Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to felony charges of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, corruption of minors and default in required appearance after Washington police said he assaulted a 14-year-old girl while visiting her home Sept. 19, 2018.
City police charged him in November 2018 after the girl came forward and told investigators about the encounter. However, Davis later left the area and wasn’t located until March 2020 when U.S. marshals found him in Sebring, Fla.
Deputy District Attorney John Friedmann, who prosecuted the case, is asking for Davis to be sentenced to 3½ to 7 years as part of the plea agreement. Judge Gary Gilman is scheduled to sentence Davis on March 18 after a sexual offender assessment is completed.
Davis has been jailed since his arrest after his bond was revoked when he failed to appear after the charges were filed.