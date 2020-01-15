A Canonsburg man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography under a case that was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Prosecutors said a search of the residence of Kevin Francisco Torres-Gerena, 26, in September 2018 discovered on his electronic devices 116 videos and 36 images depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, many of which involved children under the age of 12, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
Torres-Gerena pleaded guilty to one count before U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised investigative efforts in connection with a Homeland Security investigation revealed Torres-Gerena was the subscriber of an IP address associated with successful downloads of child pornography from an electronic device using that IP address.
Fischer scheduled sentencing for 9:30 a.m. May 28.