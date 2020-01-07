A Canonsburg man is facing burglary and gun charges after he drunkenly broke into a Cecil Township home Sunday night, police say.
According to charging documents, a woman saw Paul Kelly, 32, of 305 Valley Road, sitting on a motorcycle in her driveway in the 1000 block of Belvedere Court. She called police just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
She called police again just 10 minutes later and said he was attempting to break into a neighbor’s house in the 1400 block of Network Drive, and had entered through a side door.
No one was home at the time.
According to the criminal complaint, Kelly fled behind the house and drove his motorcycle into the woods.
Cecil Township police found Kelly next to his motorcycle, which was on its side. Kelly initially fled on foot but eventually gave up. Kelly told police he had a handgun on him but did not know where it was.
According to the complaint, police found that Kelly had stuffed a “large amount” of gold and pearl jewelry into his underwear. They also found latex gloves, two knife sheathes, and a loaded .380 magazine.
Police said while being escorted through the woods, Kelly made comments about breaking into the house.
When police asked how much alcohol he had consumed that night, Kelly replied, “Too many.”
Canonsburg police also responded to the incident. Pittsburgh police sent a K9 officer to help search the scene.
Police found a knife next to Kelly’s motorcycle. They were unable to find the firearm, but did find a bullet lodged in a piece of rolled carpet in front of the garage.
The homeowner told police she has a home security system and would be able to provide surveillance footage.
Kelly faces charges of burglary, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a weapon, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, resisting arrest, loitering, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license.
Kelly was arraigned Monday morning before District Judge Gary Havelka, who set bond at $25,000. Kelly was placed in Washington County jail.