State police arrested a Canonsburg man Sunday on 80 charges after he led troopers on a chase through Canton Township that lasted 10 minutes.
According to police, troopers were called to the Red Roof Inn in the 1300 block of West Chestnut Street shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday because Levi Areford had refused to pay for his room and was yelling at staff.
Areford, 20, was in the parking lot of the neighboring Denny’s restaurant when police arrived. He drove away from the scene but was eventually taken into custody.
Online court records indicate that Areford was driving at least 95 mph in a 55-mph zone.
According to online court records, Areford faces misdemeanor charges of theft of services, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He also faces numerous summary traffic violations.
Areford was arraigned Sunday evening before District Judge Phillippe Melograne, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 6.
