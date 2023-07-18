bald eagle 2

A bald eagle is shown flying above Canonsburg Lake in this 2017 file photo.

A Canonsburg man accused of shooting and killing a bald eagle earlier this year in Washington County was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh.

Rodney Thomas, 50, faces one federal count of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act in connection with the May 12 shooting of the eagle in Mt. Pleasant Township.

