A Canonsburg man was treated for injuries at Canonsburg Hospital Tuesday after three men allegedly tried to abduct him before dragging him outside of a moving vehicle.
Canonsburg police Chief Alex Coghill said officers responded just after 1 p.m. to the 200 block of Cranberry Alley, where the unnamed victim had been assaulted. All of the actors were between the ages of 17 and 19, he said.
Coghill said three men pulled up to the victim’s residence and called him to their vehicle. When the victim approached the passenger’s side, they allegedly grabbed him by the neck and tried to get him into the vehicle, which drove off, dragging the victim for a tenth of a mile, Coghill said.
While being dragged, the victim also was allegedly pistol-whipped by one of the passengers who had a firearm in the car.
“He had injuries around his neck and probably a broken cheek bone,” Coghill said.
The motive for the incident, which is still under investigation, was witnessed by members of the victim’s family, he said.
Coghill did not release the suspects’ names Tuesday afternoon, but said he expected all three to be charged and arraigned Tuesday night. Those charges, he said, will likely include attempted abduction, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person.