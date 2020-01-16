A Canonsburg man was pronounced dead late Wednesday after he was found near Interstate 79 in North Strabane Township.
Carlo M. Bonadio, 45, was discovered near an interstate overpass at Weavertown Road and Hook Street, according to a news release from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco.
The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy, the release said.
Officials said there didn't appear to have been signs of trauma, and they aren't treating the death as suspicious.
The coroner's office said township police are investigating.