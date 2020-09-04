A Canonsburg man charged with placing a hidden camera in an employee bathroom at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital last year is facing 83 new charges after allegedly confessing to police that he also recorded patients in the radiology department.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Allegheny County Wednesday by the Highmark Health Police Department, former hospital employee Guy M. Caley, 52, of 13 Caley Drive, had been recording unsuspecting patients, mostly female cancer patients, throughout 2018 and 2019.
Investigators identified 57 victims including employees and patients within that time period, court documents state. Police said about 34 of them were female patients in need of services in the imaging room of the radiology department. Three of the victims had accompanied those patients and also were recorded by Caley, the complaint said. The remainder were hospital employees.
Investigators said in the complaint that in some cases, Caley had as many as three hidden cameras in the same room recording different angles. Most of those videos captured “nude or partially nude female patients.”
“Other videos associated with female patients oftentimes display the same patient from different camera angles, suggesting that more than one video camera was active in the room before, during or after patient testing,” the complaint said.
Caley’s alleged pattern was to install the cameras in the imaging room where the MRI was located before returning a minute later with a female patient, the complaint said. Caley and the patient were seen and heard in the video discussing medical testing.
“In some of these videos, Caley is heard instructing the female patient to change into a hospital gown, then leaving the room to allow the patient to undress and change in private,” the complaint said.
The videos capture patients undressing before Caley returns to perform the testing, according to the complaint.
Police said they found more videos on Caley’s laptop, but due to a lack of identifying features and poor video quality, they couldn’t identify victims in all of them. Investigators said “most if not all of the patients identified through this process were cancer or suspected cancer patients.”
Investigators said none of the victims had any knowledge that they were being recorded.
Caley’s recording practice was initially discovered Dec. 17, when a hospital employee found a hidden camera in a third-floor unisex employee bathroom. Caley allegedly admitted to police that he had taped the small camera to a chair that was directly across from the toilet.
On Dec. 30, police were able to review the contents of the camera. According to the criminal complaint, “the camera had been positioned by the defendant to intentionally capture unsuspecting victims in various stages of undress in a bathroom setting.”
The camera also captured Caley setting up the camera in the bathroom. On Jan. 7, police interviewed Caley. Police reported that there were five victims, also hospital employees, in the bathroom case, and charges were filed July 17.
According to the July criminal complaint, police asked Caley why he placed the camera in the bathroom, to which Caley responded that he was “curious” about what he would capture with the camera.
According to Wednesday’s criminal complaint, Caley admitted during that Jan. 7 interview with police to also recording patients, leading to the discovery of the 57 victims.
During that interview, Caley allegedly admitted that as soon as he learned police had confiscated the bathroom camera, he deleted all the files he had downloaded to his laptop.
Caley is no longer employed at the hospital.
In this new case, he is facing 41 counts of illegal use of wire or oral communications, a third-degree felony, and 42 counts of invasion of privacy, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was arraigned Thursday morning by District Judge James Motznik in Pittsburgh and released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.