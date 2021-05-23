A Canonsburg man died Saturday morning after he was electrocuted while cleaning gutters in Hopewell Township.
Joseph John Bevec, 57, was working as a handyman at a home on Brush Run Road, Avella, about 9:30 a.m. when the aluminum ladder he was using came in contact with a high-voltage power line, according to Washington County Coroner S. Timothy Warco.
Bevec was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 a.m.
His death was ruled accidental.
Washington Ambulance and Chair Service, West Middletown and Avella fire departments, along with crews from West Penn Power, assisted at the scene.
The accident is under investigation by state police.