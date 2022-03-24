A Canonsburg man died Monday night following a two-vehicle crash in Cecil Township earlier that day.
William Ostrowski, 78, died at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh shortly after 8 p.m., according to a report from the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office.
According to Cecil Township police, the accident occurred at the intersection of Old Morganza Road and Southpointe Boulevard.
A driver attempting to turn left on to Southpointe did not yield to oncoming traffic, and pulled out in front of Ostrowski, who was traveling south on Morganza, according to police.
The woman has not been charged. Cecil Township police continue to investigate.