A Canonsburg man is facing charges in connection with a wrong-way crash on an area interstate last month.
According to state police, Jacob Alauzen, 27, was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 279 in Ohio Township, Allegheny County, on March 24. Police said that at about 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 8, Alauzen struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Neither Alauzen nor the other driver were injured.
