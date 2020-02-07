A Canonsburg man was jailed Wednesday on allegations that he assaulted a firefighter after he had driven over a hillside and landed on Interstate 79.
According to the criminal complaint, Richard Paul Mooney, 50, of 413 N. Jefferson Ave., drove his Honda Civic over a hillside near Boone Avenue in North Strabane Township about 2:50 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of I-79, one to two feet away from the right lane. In charging documents, North Strabane police said Mooney’s actions were intentional.
While off-duty police attempted to provide medical aid, Mooney allegedly pulled away and attempted to run into traffic. He then struck a North Strabane firefighter in his left eye, according to charging documents.
Police were able to take Mooney into custody. He was refused a medical helicopter because of his “violent conduct,” and was taken via ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, according to the criminal complaint.
Police reviewed security footage from Canon-McMillan High School, which showed Mooney driving loops around the side of the school. Police said he attempted to drive off the hillside multiple times, but turned away at the last second.
He then drove through the guardrail. According to the complaint, the drop-off to I-79 is about 120 feet. There was heavy damage to the guardrail and chain-link fence, which are owned by the school district.
North Strabane police charged Mooney with aggravated assault, propulsion of missiles onto roadways, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, institutional vandalism and driving under the influence.
He was arraigned before District Judge Michael Manfredi Wednesday afternoon and was taken to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.